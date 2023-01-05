Cloudflare Acquires Outerbase to Expand Capabilities for Database and Agent Developer Experience

This Press Release is also available in 日本語, 한국어, Deutsch, Français, Español, Nederlands,

San Francisco, CA, April 7, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced the acquisition of Outerbase, a developer database company, to dramatically enhance the developer database experience across Cloudflare Workers. With this acquisition, building database-backed applications will be more approachable — enabling more teams to build and deploy full-stack, AI-enabled applications on Cloudflare’s global network.

Databases are key to building any modern application. And, with the rapid growth of AI and AI agents, more software will be built over the next five years than in the past 20. Almost all of those applications will need a database to maintain context, store conversations, and act on data. Ensuring that those databases can be built and managed quickly, easily, and at scale by developers of all backgrounds will help more developers to build those applications on Cloudflare.

“Businesses are racing to build AI-powered applications to be as productive, innovative, and competitive as possible. Our goal is to make it easy and accessible for any developer, regardless of expertise, to build database-backed applications that can scale,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Outerbase's technology and design expertise are an important factor in accelerating this improved developer experience.”

Outerbase itself is built on Cloudflare Workers, making it easy for the technology to rapidly be incorporated directly into Durable Objects, D1 and Cloudflare’s Agents SDK to provide easy to use interfaces and frameworks to interact with data and build database-dependent applications. With this acquisition, Cloudflare aims to democratize data access and make it easier for teams to manage databases without extensive SQL knowledge.

“At Outerbase, our mission has always been to make working with data easier for developers. Joining Cloudflare allows us to keep doing that, but faster and at a much larger scale," said Brandon Strittmatter, co-founder and CEO of Outerbase. "We’ve built Outerbase on top of Cloudflare, so this next step feels natural. Now, we get to take what we’ve built and make it part of the platform itself. I’m beyond excited about this opportunity — not just because of what it means for the team, but how as part of Cloudflare, we will shape the way people are building developer tools and AI applications."

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

