PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Secureworks
Enable customers to better mitigate the threat of cyberattacks with Secureworks and Cloudflare
Secureworks is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis, a cloud-native security operations and analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers’ ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.
Partnership Overview
As an incident response provider, Seucreworks deals with active under attack situations day in, day out — helping customers mitigate the attack, and getting their web property and network back online. Many times, precious time is wasted in trying to figure out which security vendor to reach out to and how to get hold of the right team. Cloudflare’s partnership with Secureworks not only enables rapid referral of organizations under attack, but helps customers mitigate the risk to their business operations.
Benefits
Improved security posture
In light of the rising frequency and severity of attacks (ransomware, DDoS), cyber risk partnerships are a vital tool to mitigate common threat vectors.
Mitigate attacks quickly
Organizations under attack obtain rapid referral to incident response providers, who help actively investigate and mitigate attacks.
Adopt security best practices
Encourage the most vulnerable businesses to adopt proper security standards to proactively address potential vulnerabilities.
What our partners are saying
"Secureworks’ proactive incident response and adversarial testing expertise combined with Cloudflare’s intelligent global platform enables our mutual customers to better mitigate the threats of sophisticated cyberattacks. This partnership is a much needed approach to addressing advanced cyber threats with speed and automation."
-Chris Bell
Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Secureworks
Resources
BLOG
Announcing Cyber Risk Partnerships
Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Secureworks in this announcement blog post around our Cyber Risk partners.
LINK
Cloudflare Cyber Risk Press Release
Learn why Cloudflare announced partnerships with leading cyber insurers and incident response providers.