As an incident response provider, Seucreworks deals with active under attack situations day in, day out — helping customers mitigate the attack, and getting their web property and network back online. Many times, precious time is wasted in trying to figure out which security vendor to reach out to and how to get hold of the right team. Cloudflare’s partnership with Secureworks not only enables rapid referral of organizations under attack, but helps customers mitigate the risk to their business operations.