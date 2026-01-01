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Secure guest and public WiFi

 
Safe, effective DNS filtering on one of the world’s largest and fastest DNS resolvers

  • Enforce acceptable use policies
  • Block malicious and inappropriate content
  • Optimize network performance and bandwidth
     
     
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Benefits

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Filter content and threats

Block dangerous, illegal, inappropriate, and bandwidth-intensive content to enforce your acceptable use policy and safeguard your network reputation.

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Quality visitor experiences

Provide safe web browsing as an amenity to guests, backed by one of the world’s fastest DNS resolvers.

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Eliminate backhauling

Stop backhauling Internet-bound traffic through slow, inefficient on-prem security stacks. Accelerate traffic with lightweight, cloud-native filtering.

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Quick setup

Simply point routers or access points to Cloudflare to get started for any physical location or entity — no client software needed.

HOW IT WORKS

Filter DNS queries from your guest WiFi network

Allow or block queries based on comprehensive coverage of security risks, content categories, or application type.

  • Set DNS override policies to redirect queries to safe landing pages, captive portals, or acceptable use policy page.
  • Flexible options to resolve DNS queries based on IP addresses or unique hostnames.
  • Enforce different filtering policies on your guest WiFi network vs. corporate network.
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Simplify and secure your guest WiFi

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WHY CLOUDFLARE

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Simple management

Let Cloudflare do your upstream DNS resolution with multiple on-ramps for traffic from any location. Intuitive APIs and Terraform provider available to manage all Cloudflare services programmatically.

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Global speed and privacy

Enforce filtering protections close to end users everywhere. Cloudflare operates one of the world’s largest and fastest DNS resolvers and is designed for privacy with no retention of source IPs.

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AI-backed threat intelligence

Cloudflare resolves 4+ trillion DNS queries daily. This real-time visibility across newly seen and risky domains powers AI/ML-backed threat hunting models.

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CISA’s choice

In 2021, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) chose Cloudflare as its protective DNS resolver to reduce risk across federal agencies.

Securing guest WiFi networks across industries and around the world

Resources

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Solution brief

Explore key capabilities to defend against threats and filter content
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Webinar

Defeat cyber threats, delight your guests: Secure WiFi networks with Cloudflare
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Documentation

Learn how to implement DNS filtering for guest WiFi networks
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Learn more about securing guest WiFi

Read reference architecture

FAQs