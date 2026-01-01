Secure guest and public WiFi
Safe, effective DNS filtering on one of the world’s largest and fastest DNS resolvers
- Enforce acceptable use policies
- Block malicious and inappropriate content
- Optimize network performance and bandwidth
Benefits
Filter content and threats
Block dangerous, illegal, inappropriate, and bandwidth-intensive content to enforce your acceptable use policy and safeguard your network reputation.
Quality visitor experiences
Provide safe web browsing as an amenity to guests, backed by one of the world’s fastest DNS resolvers.
Eliminate backhauling
Stop backhauling Internet-bound traffic through slow, inefficient on-prem security stacks. Accelerate traffic with lightweight, cloud-native filtering.
Quick setup
Simply point routers or access points to Cloudflare to get started for any physical location or entity — no client software needed.
HOW IT WORKS
Filter DNS queries from your guest WiFi network
Allow or block queries based on comprehensive coverage of security risks, content categories, or application type.
- Set DNS override policies to redirect queries to safe landing pages, captive portals, or acceptable use policy page.
- Flexible options to resolve DNS queries based on IP addresses or unique hostnames.
- Enforce different filtering policies on your guest WiFi network vs. corporate network.
WHY CLOUDFLARE
Simple management
Let Cloudflare do your upstream DNS resolution with multiple on-ramps for traffic from any location. Intuitive APIs and Terraform provider available to manage all Cloudflare services programmatically.
Global speed and privacy
Enforce filtering protections close to end users everywhere. Cloudflare operates one of the world’s largest and fastest DNS resolvers and is designed for privacy with no retention of source IPs.
AI-backed threat intelligence
Cloudflare resolves 4+ trillion DNS queries daily. This real-time visibility across newly seen and risky domains powers AI/ML-backed threat hunting models.
CISA’s choice
In 2021, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) chose Cloudflare as its protective DNS resolver to reduce risk across federal agencies.
Securing guest WiFi networks across industries and around the world
Resources
Solution brief
Explore key capabilities to defend against threats and filter content
Webinar
Defeat cyber threats, delight your guests: Secure WiFi networks with Cloudflare
Documentation