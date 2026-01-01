Optimize your website for a better UX
Supercharge your web application delivery with the world’s fastest network
Cloudflare’s application delivery services puts your website within milliseconds of nearly every Internet user, helping you easily diagnose UX issues, optimize caching, and accelerate dynamic content delivery.
The Cloudflare difference
Faster performance
Cloudflare’s global network caches your static content 50 ms of 95% of all Internet users. And our smart routing guides dynamic content over the fastest Internet paths.
Better reliability
Cloudflare’s anycast networking — with network locations in over 330 cities — ensures your users can always access your content.
Simpler management
Cloudflare services are all built to work together out of the box, and are available via an easy-to-use single pane of glass.
How it works
Cloudflare optimizes every aspect of website delivery
Diagnose UX issues
Cloudflare Browser Insights lets you measure performance metrics from the perspective of visitors all over the globe. Our Speed Page tool also generates snapshots of your loading process. And Cloudflare Observatory uses synthetic tests and user data to optimize web performance.
Speed up content delivery
Our industry-leading DNS and content delivery network (CDN) work together automatically to accept requests and serve content from our 330-city network. In addition, our Argo Smart Routing uses Cloudflare network intelligence to steer dynamic content over the fastest Internet paths.
Simplify media delivery and management
Cloudflare Image Optimization and Stream make media delivery seamless. Create bespoke image variants from primary one, optimize mobile images, and deliver live and on-demand video.
Cloudflare technology in action
PicsArt uses Cloudflare to accelerate image delivery
Picsart, a photo editing application provider, anticipated content delivery challenges as their growth outpaced their server capacity.
Thinking proactively, they adopted Cloudflare’s content delivery network. Now, their web assets are being cached and delivered by a powerful 330-city network drawing on industry-leading network intelligence.
“With Cloudflare, the load time of our images improved by 2-3x. And on top of that, we’re saving over 50% on our monthly bandwidth usage.”
PRICING
Improve performance with free optimization or upgrade for so much more!
Free
$0
Add-ons billed monthly
For personal or hobby projects that aren’t business-critical.
Pro
$20
When billed annually or $25/mo billed monthly
For professional websites that aren't business-critical.
Business
$200
When billed annually or $250/mo billed monthly
For small businesses operating online.
Contract
Custom
Billed annually
For mission-critical applications that are core to your business.
Free
Pro
Business
Contract
Free
Pro
Business
Contract
CDN
Our 330 data centers located across the globe provide visitors with location-based access to your website, while removing latency and improving performance.
Static Content Caching
Cloudflare saves you CPU resources and bandwidth by serving your static content directly from our global data centers.
Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP)
Cloudflare saves you CPU resources and bandwidth by serving your static content directly from our global data centers.
Mobile Optimization
Mirage automatically optimizes image loading through virtualized and lazyloaded images. It detects the browser type of a visitor and optimizes performance for the particular device, improving the performance of images on a mobile connection.
Lossless Image Optimization
Polish applies "lossless" or optional "lossy" image optimization to reduce your image sizes by 35% on average.
Image Transformations
Resize images for a variety of device types and connections from a single-source primary image. Images can be manipulated by dimensions, compression ratios, and format (WebP conversion where supported). Available as a paid add-on with Cloudflare Images.
TCP Turbo
TCP Turbo automatically chooses the TCP settings to further accelerate your website. Accelerate latency and throughput with custom-tuned TCP optimizations. Enabled automatically for Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers.
Load Balancing
Price includes a base fee plus usage fees. Usage fee is determined by the number of DNS requests made by visitors.
Base Fee
Free, Pro, and Business Plan pricing:
- Up to 2 origin servers: $5 per month
- Additional origins, up to 20: $5 per month per origin
Enterprise customers:
- Custom Pricing
Usage-based Fees
*Free, Pro, and Business Plan pricing:*
- First 500k DNS requests are free
- $0.50 per every 500k DNS requests after
Enterprise customers:
Can negotiate a reduced rate through custom pricing.
Global Load Balancing (Geo-based Routing)
Global Load Balancing ensures that visitors receive dynamic content from origin servers closest to them.
Pricing
Free, Pro, and Business Plan pricing:
- Enable for $10 per month
Enterprise customers:
- Included with data center control
Resources
3 challenges of securing and connecting application services:
Learn how traditional architectures lack the agility and flexibility to fulfill the requirements of modern applications and businesses, and how a connectivity cloud ensures better security, latency-free connectivity.
Optimize web performance and reliability with load balancing best practices
Explore the causes and cost of latency and downtime in enterprise networks, how an effective load balancing solution can eliminate such issues, and the best practices that should be kept in mind when evaluating a modern load balancer.
How Cloudflare optimizes web content for faster page loads
How Cloudflare optimizes web content for faster page loads