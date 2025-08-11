Service-Specific Terms

Purpose limitation, Your instructions to Audit and report to NCMEC



The purpose of the CSAM Scanning Tool is to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse content, and to support investigations targeted to stopping the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse content (“Purpose”). You may use the CSAM Scanning Tool solely for the Purpose, and you must not use it for any other purposes. To achieve the Purpose, it is important for you and Cloudflare to work together to maintain the integrity of the service.



Accordingly:



(a) You hereby authorize Cloudflare to take steps to monitor and audit your usage of the CSAM Scanning Tool to help ensure that the service is used solely for the Purpose, and otherwise in accordance with these Terms and the Subscription Terms.



(b) You hereby authorize Cloudflare to provide reports to NCMEC on the images you upload on the CSAM Scanning Tool that match the signatures of known CSAM images. You understand and agree that Cloudflare will use its NCMEC CyberTipline credentials to submit these reports on a third-party basis . You understand that such reports do not relieve you of any legal requirements that might arise from your use of the CSAM Scanning Tool, including, but not limited to, any applicable preservation obligations and obligations that may be applicable in your local jurisdiction.



(c) You hereby authorize Cloudflare to block images that the CSAM Scanning Tool matches to signatures of known CSAM images.