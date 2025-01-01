Cloud adoption leads to trade-offs between performance and security
Download Forrester Opportunity Snapshot to learn why cloud platforms need to deliver both.
As businesses move to the cloud, they're operating in more complex environments than ever. This commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Cloudflare, "Internet Applications Don’t Need To Sacrifice Performance for Security" examines the real-world effects on enterprises of migrating to the cloud.
Download the study to explore:
Unique insights on operating in the cloud from a survey of 172 enterprise IT and security decision makers across the globe
The real-world challenges businesses face to keep applications secure and performant
The need to invest in global cloud platforms that are capable of providing both performance and security