ANALYST REPORT

Cloud adoption leads to trade-offs between performance and security
Download Forrester Opportunity Snapshot to learn why cloud platforms need to deliver both.
As businesses move to the cloud, they're operating in more complex environments than ever. This commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Cloudflare, "Internet Applications Don’t Need To Sacrifice Performance for Security" examines the real-world effects on enterprises of migrating to the cloud.
Download the study to explore:
  • Unique insights on operating in the cloud from a survey of 172 enterprise IT and security decision makers across the globe
  • The real-world challenges businesses face to keep applications secure and performant
  • The need to invest in global cloud platforms that are capable of providing both performance and security

Download the Study Today

In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark