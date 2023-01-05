Cloudflare Launches One-Click Content Credentials to Track Image Authenticity and Preserve Creator Attribution

San Francisco, CA, February 3, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced a new, one-click solution for content creators and publishers to seamlessly preserve the digital history of an image–from how an image was created, and by whom, to edits and resizes–across the Cloudflare network. By attaching this digital ‘nutrition label,’ or Content Credentials, directly to an image, creators can be credited for their work and consumers can easily verify the origin and alterations of digital content. Content Credentials is based on standards from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), an open technical standard providing publishers, creators, and consumers the ability to trace the origin of different types of media. In addition, Cloudflare has also joined the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), an Adobe-led community of over 4,000 members globally committed to driving mainstream support and adoption for Content Credentials as the global standard for content provenance and authenticity.

The ability to instantly share photos globally on the Internet comes with a potential drawback: once uploaded, it becomes difficult to verify an image’s authenticity. The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated this challenge by lowering the barriers to image manipulation. It is easier than ever to create highly convincing fake photos, which can make it difficult for consumers to understand what is trustworthy. If a photo of a celebrity endorsing a product or a video of UFOs goes viral, the ability to confirm if it was taken with a smartphone or camera, or wholly created using an AI tool, can provide critical context to help consumers make informed decisions.

“The future of the Internet depends on trust and authenticity,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. “By integrating Content Credentials across our global network, we can help media and news organizations to verify authenticity and maintain ownership of their work, wherever it moves online. This isn’t just about securing individual images—it’s about giving publishers the tools they need to preserve trust and remain relevant in the age of AI.”

"Cloudflare’s implementation of Content Credentials is a major win for Content Credentials, particularly at the final stages of the content creation and management lifecycle” said Andy Parsons, Senior Director Content Authenticity at Adobe. “Ensuring these credentials are always available at the edge provides valuable ‘trust signals,’ ensuring those who interact with content online have confidence in what they engage with, especially with the rise of generative AI and deepfakes. Cloudflare helps strengthen the integrity of digital content, supporting content authenticity for news organizations and journalists, while also enabling creators to maintain proper attribution."

Users of Cloudflare Images, Cloudflare’s image storage and optimization solution, can now with one click choose to “Preserve Content Credentials,” safeguarding embedded, secure metadata across the entire global Cloudflare network. Once enabled, if an image is resized or transformed in any way using Cloudflare Images, those transformations are recorded using public key cryptography. Anyone who then views the image, or downloads it directly, can verify its digital history using the Adobe Content Authenticity Inspect tool. With today's announcement, Cloudflare is helping to drive global scale and adoption of this valuable content provenance and authenticity standard by making it available across its global network.

