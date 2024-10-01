Consolidate, simplify, and modernize your applications, network, and security using a connectivity cloud. Stop adding complexity — accelerate your business instead.
There is pressure to constantly accelerate digital modernization, but complex tech stacks are inefficient and expensive, slowing down the business.
According to Gartner1 , 52% of digital modernization initiatives take too long to realize value.
Overly complex technology stacks force security and performance tradeoffs and drive up costs.
According to Forrester2, 51% of companies want to consolidate their tech stack.
Consolidating onto Cloudflare can reduce TCO by 50% and help IT leaders deliver successful digital modernization — including consolidating, simplifying, and modernizing their applications, networks, and security.
Consolidate more of your tech stack and achieve greater cost reduction without security or performance tradeoffs.
Simplify your architecture and make it more secure by augmenting your network with Cloudflare.
Modernize legacy applications and build new ones on Cloudflare. Innovate faster with a secure, distributed application environment.
Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.
improvement of response times to performance and security incidents
reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) of security and IT investments
improved Time-to-Market (TTM) of new innovations
Our platform and global network make it easy for your business to securely scale, while simplifying the management of your technology stack.
Get a direct line to the Internet and every other app, cloud, and ISP, giving you secure, low-latency, infinitely scalable networking.
A connectivity cloud has a wide range of services built in at a foundational level, and analyzes high volumes of traffic for automatically updated threat intelligence.
See and manage much of your IT environment from one interface, greatly reducing tool sprawl and dashboard overload.
Caliente.mx protected its customers against fraud, tightened internal security controls, and improved their site’s performance and scalability by consolidating application security, Zero Trust, network performance, video streaming, and development tools onto Cloudflare.
Cloudflare stood out from the competition based on the flexibility and rich functionality of its comprehensive platform and the wide-ranging coverage of its global network.