Workers for Platforms

Make your platform programmable

Give your customers the ability to write, deploy, and run custom code at scale on Cloudflare’s global network.

BENEFITS OF WORKERS FOR PLATFORMS
Customize at scale

No need to build out dedicated infrastructure and engineering teams for customer code execution. Workers for Platforms automatically scales on demand.

Empower your customers

Customers can customize experiences, trigger actions based on events, or extend your platform without your engineers having to write code.

Run untrusted code securely

Customer code executes in an isolated environment with built-in controls to eliminate security and compliance risks.

HOW IT WORKS

Deploy and run customer code at scale

Workers for Platforms provides a managed execution environment where your customers can deploy and run their own code on Cloudflare’s global network.

Build custom logic, event-driven automation, and full-stack applications using Workers and primitives including storage, databases, and logging.

Learn how to leverage Cloudflare for your platform.

What our customers are saying

"For Shopify, the real challenge is not about how many different pieces of complex technology we can use but the opposite. Cloudflare helps us find a simple way to achieve something very complex that we can scale and maintain."

Duncan Davidson, VP of Developer Productivity, Shopify

Top Workers for Platform use cases

Workers for Platforms helps you run customer code at scale.

Host static or full-stack applications

Extend static sites into full-stack applications with databases, KV-namespaces, and object storage.

Personalize experiences

Offer custom logic and enable customers to tailor sites for their needs.

Create custom integrations

Extend your platform’s capabilities with custom integrations without dedicated infrastructure.

