Assisting copyright holders

Getting complaints where they belong

Cloudflare’s abuse process is designed to assist copyright holders by making sure their complaints about infringing content get to the parties able to remove that content from the Internet. A sizable portion of the Internet sits behind our pass-through security and performance services, in many cases for free. When rightsholders find infringing content on websites using those services, they sometimes contact Cloudflare because our IP addresses and nameservers appear in the place of the websites’ hosting providers. Although we are unable to remove content from the Internet that we do not host, we are able to connect rightsholders with the website operators and hosting providers who can. We forward copyright complaints to website operators and hosting providers, and give rightsholders the hosting providers’ contact information. While we are not legally obligated to provide that sort of assistance, we think it is the right thing to do and the best way for us to help.