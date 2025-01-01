Oahu

Unplug your legacy hardware appliances

The Oahu Program helps organizations with their Zero Trust migration by providing new capabilities and resources to simply and easily import policies from legacy hardware firewall boxes to Cloudflare’s cloud-native service.

Eligible customers who deprecate hardware firewalls may qualify for discounts and be entered for a chance to win a trip to Oahu, Hawaii. Details to follow.

