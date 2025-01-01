The Oahu Program helps organizations with their Zero Trust migration by providing new capabilities and resources to simply and easily import policies from legacy hardware firewall boxes to Cloudflare’s cloud-native service.
Eligible customers who deprecate hardware firewalls may qualify for discounts and be entered for a chance to win a trip to Oahu, Hawaii. Details to follow.
The Cloudflare global network runs every service in every data center so your users have a consistent experience everywhere — whether they are in Chicago or Cape Town. This means all customer traffic is processed at the data center closest to its source, with no backhauling or performance tradeoffs. And with single-pass inspection, security is streamlined and built-in.