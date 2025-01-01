Oahu

Unplug your legacy hardware appliances

The Oahu Program helps organizations with their Zero Trust migration by providing new capabilities and resources to simply and easily import policies from legacy hardware firewall boxes to Cloudflare’s cloud-native service.

Eligible customers who deprecate hardware firewalls may qualify for discounts and be entered for a chance to win a trip to Oahu, Hawaii. Details to follow.

Cloud-native Zero Trust security

  • Say goodbye to capacity planning or maintenance
  • Secure any type of traffic flow
  • Apply comprehensive security policies
  • Gain global visibility and control

One network — everywhere

The Cloudflare global network runs every service in every data center so your users have a consistent experience everywhere — whether they are in Chicago or Cape Town. This means all customer traffic is processed at the data center closest to its source, with no backhauling or performance tradeoffs. And with single-pass inspection, security is streamlined and built-in.

Cloudflare global network

Leave appliances behind and migrate to cloud-native security

