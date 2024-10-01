Cloudflare Magic Network Monitoring

Cloud-based network flow monitoring

Magic Network Monitoring provides end-to-end network traffic visibility, real-time alerts, and DDoS attack identification — all from a single, integrated dashboard.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE MAGIC NETWORK MONITORING
Real-time traffic monitoring

With real-time traffic data, you can quickly confirm your security policies, identify new vulnerabilities, and analyze shifting traffic patterns — as soon as they arise.

Advanced DDoS alerts

Our powerful DDoS mitigation services monitor your network for threats and notify you of incoming attacks.

Analytics from a single dashboard

View all alerts and insights within a single dashboard — allowing you to easily analyze your network traffic across different cloud environments.

Free version available to everyone

Try out Magic Network Monitoring for free in less than 30 minutes with our easy onboarding wizard and quick setup process

HOW IT WORKS

Monitor and analyze your network traffic in the cloud

With Magic Network Monitoring, you can send your network flow data from your routers to Cloudflare’s network edge — spanning over 330 locations worldwide.

We receive and parse your data, then automatically provide analytics and alerts on your network traffic patterns, helping you instantly improve your security posture and visibility.

Improve your network visibility in as little as 30 minutes

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

Top Magic Network Monitoring use cases

Migrate your network flow monitoring to the cloud for improved, real-time alerts and insights into network activity.

Migrate your network flow monitoring to the cloud

Provision virtual network services on the fly and get combined analytics across all network flow types.

Monitor and mitigate incoming attacks

See exactly what threats are aimed at your network and apply our automatic attack mitigation services via Magic Transit.

Get deeper insights into network traffic

Maintain end-to-end visibility across all of your internal network traffic — and boost your monitoring, troubleshooting, and maintenance efforts with detailed analytics.

