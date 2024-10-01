Cloud-based network flow monitoring

Magic Network Monitoring provides end-to-end network traffic visibility, real-time alerts, and DDoS attack identification — all from a single, integrated dashboard.
With real-time traffic data, you can quickly confirm your security policies, identify new vulnerabilities, and analyze shifting traffic patterns — as soon as they arise.
Our powerful DDoS mitigation services monitor your network for threats and notify you of incoming attacks.
View all alerts and insights within a single dashboard — allowing you to easily analyze your network traffic across different cloud environments.
Try out Magic Network Monitoring for free in less than 30 minutes with our easy onboarding wizard and quick setup process
With Magic Network Monitoring, you can send your network flow data from your routers to Cloudflare’s network edge — spanning over 330 locations worldwide.
We receive and parse your data, then automatically provide analytics and alerts on your network traffic patterns, helping you instantly improve your security posture and visibility.
Provision virtual network services on the fly and get combined analytics across all network flow types.
See exactly what threats are aimed at your network and apply our automatic attack mitigation services via Magic Transit.
Maintain end-to-end visibility across all of your internal network traffic — and boost your monitoring, troubleshooting, and maintenance efforts with detailed analytics.