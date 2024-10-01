Cloudflare Workers

Build serverless functions and applications without configuring or maintaining infrastructure with global deployment to over 330 data centers around the world on Cloudflare’s global network.

Spin up applications in hours not days with no tuning necessary. Code is automatically placed for optimal performance.

No action is required from developers to add more compute power or worry about reaching a limit no matter how much traffic an application receives.

Gradually deploy code change to improve reliability and catch errors before they impact end users.

Run serverless code from region: Earth

To enable industry-leading performance automatically, Cloudflare Workers runs on V8 isolates not containers. Our V8 isolate architecture enables instant start up times at no additional cost as there is no delay waiting for the runtime to be loaded into an instance upon initiation. Isolates already have the runtime, all that is needed is for the code to be loaded on invocation, virtually eliminating cold starts on requests.

We need exceptionally strong security for our customers who upload private app code to Docker Hub. Cloudflare Workers provides an authentication layer that ensures that anyone who tries to access user data is authorized to do so.


- Docker

Run serverless functions

From fast and light to longer running and more CPU-intensive workloads, deploy and execute code globally.

Build frontend applications

Upload and serve HTML, CSS and client-side JS with native support for static files.

Observability and troubleshooting

Collect, filtersearch, and query Workers logs to troubleshoot and resolve problems faster.

Cloudflare Workers
Deploy serverless code instantly across the globe
Workers KV
Provides access to a secure low latency key-value store at all of our data centers
Cloudflare Pages
JAMstack platform for frontend developers to collaborate and deploy websites
R2
Store and retrieve objects with zero egress fees.

