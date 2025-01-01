Give your customers the ability to write, deploy, and run custom code at scale on Cloudflare’s global network.
No need to build out dedicated infrastructure and engineering teams for customer code execution. Workers for Platforms automatically scales on demand.
Customers can customize experiences, trigger actions based on events, or extend your platform without your engineers having to write code.
Customer code executes in an isolated environment with built-in controls to eliminate security and compliance risks.
Workers for Platforms provides a managed execution environment where your customers can deploy and run their own code on Cloudflare’s global network.
Build custom logic, event-driven automation, and full-stack applications using Workers and primitives including storage, databases, and logging.
"For Shopify, the real challenge is not about how many different pieces of complex technology we can use but the opposite. Cloudflare helps us find a simple way to achieve something very complex that we can scale and maintain."
Duncan Davidson, VP of Developer Productivity, Shopify
Extend static sites into full-stack applications with databases, KV-namespaces, and object storage.
Offer custom logic and enable customers to tailor sites for their needs.
Extend your platform’s capabilities with custom integrations without dedicated infrastructure.