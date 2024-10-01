Cloudflare vs. Cisco Choose Cloudflare over Cisco Umbrella for DNS filtering and Zero Trust

Start with Cloudflare Gateway today for DNS filtering optimized for security, speed, and simplicity of administration. Protect against ransomware, phishing, and shadow IT threats.

Longer term, accelerate your Zero Trust journey by consolidating threat protection, data controls, and identity-based application access under Cloudflare Zero Trust’s unified management experience.

No more switching between different Cisco interfaces or worrying about how Cisco will integrate disparate services on the backend.