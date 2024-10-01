Top Email Routing use cases Email Routing is the most straightforward way to create any number of email addresses that are redirected to the mailbox that you, your family, or your team are already using.

Individual users Create addresses for different needs, so you are not sharing your private email with newsletters and businesses. Families Designate addresses for each family member and for specific purposes, such as an address for household bills. Businesses Route emails for different types of inquiries, such as sales and support, and easily control who receives these messages.