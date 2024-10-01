Ukrainian retailer Tavria V achieves greater phishing protection with less time and effort using Cloudflare

Founded in 1992, Tavria V is one of Ukraine’s largest retail companies, employing approximately 4,500 workers nationwide. Their broad portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, home goods stores, restaurants, bakeries, garment manufacturing, luxury boutiques, delivery service, online store tavriav.ua, and much more.

The Tavria V shops strive to guarantee a high level of service with access to high-quality goods at affordable prices. Their supermarkets also simplify how customers access social infrastructure services, such as the ability to use points for utility payments, currency exchange, dry cleaning, pharmacies, and payment terminals.

Reducing risks and optimizing technology performance is critical to Tavria V’s continued success. To help accelerate their digital transformation, prevent growing zero-day exploits, and adapt to evolving compliance requirements, they sought more effective cyber security solutions — ideally with minimal IT administration resources required.

Challenge: Spam, email fraud, and phishing bypassing native cloud email security controls

Microsoft 365 delivers native functionality that provides essential email and data protection capabilities. However, as Tavria V started to experience, threat actors continue to evolve their tactics to bypass traditional email filters. Despite using Microsoft’s built-in email security, Tavria V’s corporate inboxes saw an unacceptable level of spam, email fraud, and phishing attacks.

In addition to the security impact, Sergey Yaroschuk, the senior system administrator responsible for managing Tavria V’s IT Infrastructure, explains, “This was affecting the workload of the IT staff responsible for administering this infrastructure and processing feedback from other employees.”

The company needed a dedicated anti-phishing solution to protect their workforce. “For us, automated email protection is a key aspect of information security,” notes Yaroschuk. “Protecting the business with minimal administrative resources are keys to successful and effective cybersecurity for any business.”

After a lengthy procurement process (in conjunction with Ukrainian IT partner, Amperrio) and testing different vendor solutions such as Fortinet’s FortiMail, Tavria V found that Cloudflare Email Security met all their requirements.

Best-of-breed email security blocks phish from cloud inboxes

Cloudflare now augments Microsoft 365 for Tavria V, to effortlessly block and isolate targeted phishing threats, such as email-borne malware, business email compromise, and link-based attacks.

Cloudflare automatically stops phishing threats by assessing a wide array of behavioral attributes, writing patterns, sentiment indicators, and message context to determine the authenticity of the sender. Cloudflareʼs ML-powered threat models and extensive network intelligence also provides an effective weapon against sophisticated threats that evade other solutions.

“After switching to Cloudflare’s email security, we have intercepted four times as many malicious emails compared to when we only used Microsoft’s built-in email protection,” says Yaroschuk. “Employees have stopped reporting malicious emails.”

He adds, “We have used Cloudflare Email Security for almost one year, and I can say that we currently have no problem with phish. Cloudflare blocks 100% of it.”

Fast, low-touch phishing protection that reduces IT burden

Tavria V found that Cloudflare’s email security solution was easy to deploy and had the low-touch IT management they required.

In describing the buying process, Yaroschuk notes, “We tested the top solutions in the segment, but they did not meet our needs either in terms of administration and configuration, or performance. Cloudflare Email Security met all our requirements.” He adds, “It is an easy-to-use, strong solution that protects your email infrastructure.”

For instance — unlike with other solutions tested — Tavria V was not distracted by false positives. “When testing competitive solutions, there was a certain percentage of false positives. We did not notice this at all with Cloudflare,” explains Yaroschuk.

With little to no tuning required, organizations like Tavria V can achieve greater phishing protection with less time and effort dedicated to ongoing security management.

“The ease of use and customization is one of the key advantages of Cloudflare’s email security,” shares Yaroschuk. “Some competitive solutions have a set of interesting features, but their setup and subsequent adjustments require much more time and human resources.”

In general, Yaroschuk concludes, “Thanks to Cloudflare, Tavria V was able to fully secure corporate email in the shortest possible time.”