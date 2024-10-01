Get all of the benefits of the cloud (including DDoS mitigation, load balancing, and WAN optimization) without having to choose between encrypting web traffic or giving your SSL private keys to a third-party provider.
This solution allows you to maintain control over your SSL keys while still benefiting from Cloudflare’s robust security. Unlike traditional SSL services, you don’t need to share your private key, reducing potential security risks.
For organizations with strict security policies or regulatory requirements, this approach ensures compliance by allowing you to keep your SSL keys private. This helps avoid any policy conflicts associated with key sharing.
The service overcomes technical barriers that may prevent sharing of SSL keys. It provides a seamless integration with Cloudflare’s network while accommodating technical constraints and preferences.
Your encrypted traffic is routed through Cloudflare’s global network, ensuring the same level of protection and performance as with standard SSL services, but with the added benefit of key control.
Keyless SSL requires that Cloudflare decrypt, inspect, and re-encrypt traffic for transmission back to a customer’s origin.
For SSL traffic with Keyless SSL enabled, there is one additional endpoint involved in the initial SSL session creation, after which normal transmission resumes.
Use Cloudflare Tunnels or Public DNS to send traffic to the key server through a secure channel, without publicly exposing it to the rest of the Internet.
Keyless SSL allows Cloudflare to honor preferences about the country in which your keys are stored, either ourselves or in partnership with trusted third parties serving as key storage agents.