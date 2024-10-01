One of the largest truckload cargo carriers in the United States, Werner Enterprises is at the center of a connected alliance of world-class supply-chain solutions. The company needed to step up phishing protection for its large, dispersed workforce as attacks increased in frequency and sophistication.

Werner adopted Cloudflare Email Security to protect Microsoft 365 inboxes, improve protection for mobile and roaming users, and take a more proactive approach to stopping phishing. The company reduced malicious emails while reducing management complexity.