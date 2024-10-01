Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SV-SASE. Announcement >

Protect against multi-channel phishing with Cloudflare

Implement layered protection that extends beyond your inbox
Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud offers an automated, multi-layered approach to stop phishing threats across email, SMS, social media, instant messaging, and other collaboration apps.

THE CLOUDFLARE DIFFERENCE
Low-touch, high-efficacy protection

Minimize phishing risk with industry-leading detection capabilities that require minimal tuning.

Greater consolidation, lower cost

Reduce spend with a single, fully integrated platform that addresses all phishing use cases.

Fast to deploy, easy to manage

Gain immediate protection while reducing the time and effort required for ongoing management.

HOW IT WORKS

Implement complete multi-channel protection with a single platform

Use Cloudflare’s unified security platform to first protect email, then enable additional Zero Trust services to extend phishing protection across all channels.

  • Deploy and scale with ease
    Rapidly layer on email security to protect the most critical channel and then easily enable multi-channel capabilities at your own pace.

  • Stop email threats
    Automatically block business email compromise (BEC) attacks, malicious attachments, and other email-based threats using ML-powered contextual analysis.

  • Prevent breaches from credential theft
    Implement conditional access and phishing-resistant FIDO2 security keys that act as a last line of defense if credentials are stolen or compromised.

  • Block deceptive link-based attacks
    Insulate users from targeted attacks that use various collaboration apps to bait users into clicking on cleverly obfuscated links.

Werner Enterprises curbs phishing and consolidates security with Cloudflare

One of the largest truckload cargo carriers in the United States, Werner Enterprises is at the center of a connected alliance of world-class supply-chain solutions. The company needed to step up phishing protection for its large, dispersed workforce as attacks increased in frequency and sophistication.

Werner adopted Cloudflare Email Security to protect Microsoft 365 inboxes, improve protection for mobile and roaming users, and take a more proactive approach to stopping phishing. The company reduced malicious emails while reducing management complexity.

“Since we implemented, we have seen a 50% reduction in the number of malicious or suspicious emails our users receive every day.”

Ready to stop phishing across multiple channels?

WHY CLOUDFLARE

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies multi-channel phishing protection

Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services addresses phishing across email, instant messaging, SMS, social, and other collaboration apps.

Composable architecture

Address a full range of security requirements by capitalizing on extensive interoperability and customization.

Performance

Protect and empower employees everywhere with a global network that is approximately 50ms from 95% of Internet users.

Threat intelligence

Prevent a full range of cyber attacks with intelligence gleaned from proxying ~20% of the web and blocking billions of threats daily.

Unified interface

Consolidate your tools and workflows.

