Cloudflare + Tanium

Identify, investigate, and remediate threats faster with Tanium and Cloudflare

Tanium is the platform that the most demanding and complex organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints in on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Tanium addresses today’s increasing IT challenges with high fidelity endpoint data — giving IT operations, security, and risk teams confidence to quickly manage, secure, and protect their networks at scale.

Partnership Overview

Add the Tanium device posture signal to a Cloudflare Access policy to make sure every connection to corporate apps is verified for user and device trust. When a user logs in to an application protected by Access, Access first verifies that the device is managed by Tanium, then checks policies from your corporate Identity Provider (IdP) to verify the user can access the corporate application. Every connection to your corporate application gets an additional layer of identity assurance, and users avoid having to fire up a VPN to get connected.

Enforce device-aware access policies

Ensure that only protected devices connect to your resources and add device posture signal from Tanium into application access policies with just a few clicks.

Prevent lateral movement

Prevent infected or vulnerable devices from accessing sensitive data.

Decisions at machine speed

Cloudflare’s lightning-fast network brings enforcement decisions within 100ms of 99% of the world’s Internet-connected population.

"Zero Trust security architectures started at the network level with segmentation and enforcement, but as corporate resources and data increasingly live on endpoints, a Zero Trust architecture must take both the endpoint and the network into consideration. Knowing the identity of the endpoint, as well as knowing that it's up-to-date, hardened against security threats and hasn’t been compromised, is paramount in ensuring secure access to an organization's resources."

Pete Constantine,
Chief Product Officer, Tanium

