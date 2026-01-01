PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Tanium
Identify, investigate, and remediate threats faster with Tanium and Cloudflare
Tanium is the platform that the most demanding and complex organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints in on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Tanium addresses today’s increasing IT challenges with high fidelity endpoint data — giving IT operations, security, and risk teams confidence to quickly manage, secure, and protect their networks at scale.
Partnership Overview
Add the Tanium device posture signal to a Cloudflare Access policy to make sure every connection to corporate apps is verified for user and device trust. When a user logs in to an application protected by Access, Access first verifies that the device is managed by Tanium, then checks policies from your corporate Identity Provider (IdP) to verify the user can access the corporate application. Every connection to your corporate application gets an additional layer of identity assurance, and users avoid having to fire up a VPN to get connected.
Benefits
Enforce device-aware access policies
Ensure that only protected devices connect to your resources and add device posture signal from Tanium into application access policies with just a few clicks.
Prevent lateral movement
Prevent infected or vulnerable devices from accessing sensitive data.
Decisions at machine speed
Cloudflare’s lightning-fast network brings enforcement decisions within 100ms of 99% of the world’s Internet-connected population.
What our partners are saying
"Zero Trust security architectures started at the network level with segmentation and enforcement, but as corporate resources and data increasingly live on endpoints, a Zero Trust architecture must take both the endpoint and the network into consideration. Knowing the identity of the endpoint, as well as knowing that it's up-to-date, hardened against security threats and hasn’t been compromised, is paramount in ensuring secure access to an organization's resources."
Pete Constantine,
Chief Product Officer, Tanium
Resources
BLOG
Tanium’s endpoint security meets Cloudflare Zero Trust
Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Tanium in this announcement blog post around Endpoint Protection partners.
BLOG
Tanium further strengthens Zero Trust capabilities with Cloudflare partnership
Learn why Tanium partnered with Cloudflare to further strengthen organizations’ Zero Trust access policies.
WHITEPAPER
Cloudflare and endpoint security providers
Learn how Cloudflare partners with leading endpoint protection providers to make Zero Trust security seamless for our customers.
BLOG
Endpoint identity: The new center of gravity in a Zero Trust world
Learn why Tanium considers Zero Trust an essential model for this work-from-home era and why endpoint identity is the missing piece for full organizational readiness.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Tanium Partner Brief
Read about how Cloudflare partners with Tanium and how you can benefit from this partnership.