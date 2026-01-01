Scaleway is excited to support the Bandwidth Alliance and see others in the industry adopting our pro-consumer model. We believe that all internet users should be able to take advantage of the web’s increasing interconnectedness without arbitrary network caps, limits, or slow-downs. Simplicity and transparency are key to how we interact with customers and strive to be as a company. Our affordable, all-unmetered plans are backed by a 5Tbps network, guaranteeing that we will be able to take full advantage of the Bandwidth Alliance’s mission and execution.