DORA EU illustration

The Bank of England supervises and regulates financial services firms through the Prudential Regulation Authority (“PRA”). Together with another key regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, the PRA supervises the stability and resiliency of UK financial services firms, and has developed requirements and guidance to improve the operational resilience of the UK financial sector.

Learn more below about how these UK operational resilience requirements affect Cloudflare, and our customers who are supervised by these regulators.

