The European Union (“EU”) has finalized the Digital Operational Resilience Act (“DORA”), a regulation that entered into force on 16 January 2023 and will apply as of 17 January 2025. DORA is an important regulation that aims to enhance the EU financial industry’s operational resilience by setting rules for information and communication technology (“ICT”) risk management and monitoring. DORA's objective is to reduce the risk of business disruption by standardizing the prevention and mitigation of cyberthreats and attacks with a set of technical standards and procedures to ensure financial entities follow unified practices to maintain secure and continuous operations.

Learn more below and how DORA affects Cloudflare and our customers that fall under the scope of the regulation.

