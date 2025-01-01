The European Supervisory Authorities (“ESAs”) will classify ICT third-party service providers as "critical" based on specific criteria outlined in Article 31. Key criteria are the systemic impacts on the stability, continuity or quality of the provision of financial services in case of a widespread operational disruption of the ICT third-party service, as well as the importance of the financial entities that rely on the ICT third-party service provider.

Once the ICT third-party service provider is designated as “critical,” the ESA will notify the provider, who will be subject to strict oversight and monitoring by the responsible ESA.

Cloudflare has not been designated as a “critical” third-party service provider at this time. However, Cloudflare understands its important role as an ICT provider and is prepared to work with DORA-regulated customers to support their compliance obligations and cooperate with regulatory authorities.