The UK's operational resilience requirements are rules from the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for UK financial firms, mandating them to prevent, adapt, respond to, and recover from operational disruptions, achieved by setting impact tolerances for their critical business services by March 31, 2025.

Alongside the requirements, the PRA publishes Supervisory Statements (“SS”). A supervisory statement is a document issued by a financial regulator that provides guidance on how firms should comply with regulatory requirements and outlines the regulator's expectations and judgment calls, rather than setting absolute rules. These policies complement the PRA’s policy on operational resilience (referenced here together as the “PRA guidelines”).

The SS1/21 sets out the PRA’s expectations for the operational resilience of firms’ important business services, for which they are required to set impact tolerances. The policy objective is to improve the resilience of both firms and the wider financial sector.

SS2/21 covers the entire lifecycle of an outsourcing and third party arrangement.

While Cloudflare, a technology provider, is not directly regulated by the PRA, Cloudflare designs its network and services with resilience, transparency, and security to help its customers meet their regulatory obligations.