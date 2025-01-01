Cloudflare’s Responsible AI Principles

Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet. As part of this commitment, we strive to develop and deploy AI technologies ethically, transparently, and responsibly to benefit society. Guided by industry best practices, Cloudflare applies the following principles to its use, development and deployment of AI technologies:

Security

Cloudflare is committed to operating, and helping others operate, AI systems safely and securely. Cloudflare designs and tests AI technologies to minimize risks and vulnerabilities, implementing rigorous security measures and risk assessments to ensure resilience against evolving threats. ​We provide security tools and safeguards for customers looking to reduce the possible risks from the use and deployment of AI.

Accountability and Transparency

Cloudflare is committed to providing clear information about when and how AI is used, ensure automated decisions that may impact individuals are explainable, and maintain transparency around data usage and AI functionality. ​

Privacy

Protecting the privacy of personal data is fundamental. Cloudflare adheres to privacy-by-design principles, conducts privacy risk assessments, and safeguards personal data. AI applications are designed to meet global data protection regulations and prioritize customers’ control over their data. ​Learn more about Cloudflare’s privacy commitments in our Trust Hub.

Human Rights

Cloudflare applies the commitment in our Human Rights Policy to use assessments and other due diligence tools to identify, prevent, mitigate, and account for how we address the potential for adverse human rights impacts to our development and deployment of AI systems. We implement mechanisms and safeguards, including human oversight, to review whether our AI systems operate as intended.

Environmental Responsibility

Cloudflare is committed to minimizing the environmental impact of AI by operating on a carbon-efficient network and optimizing AI workloads for energy efficiency. More details on Cloudflare’s sustainability initiatives can be found in our Sustainability Index and Emissions Inventory reports.

By adhering to these principles, Cloudflare helps ensure that the AI technologies we develop and deploy contribute to a safer, more transparent, sustainable, and better Internet.



