Cloudflare Time Services

Roughtime is a protocol that aims to achieve rough time synchronisation in a secure way that doesn't depend on any particular time server.

For many applications, accurate network time isn’t essential: it suffices to be within 10 seconds of real time, but security is paramount. This observation is the primary motivation behind Google’s Roughtime protocol, a simple protocol by which clients can synchronize their clocks with one or more authenticated servers while keeping inaccurate servers accountable.

Cloudflare is providing a free, high-availability, and low-latency authenticated time service that leverages our expansive network for increased robustness in Roughtime. Our service can be reached at roughtime.cloudflare.com:2002.

