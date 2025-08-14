MTN Business and Cloudflare Expand Partnership to Deliver Managed Security Services Across South Africa

South Africa — August 14, 2025 — MTN Business, and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership to deliver Zero Trust and Application Services as a managed service to corporate clients. MTN Business has become the first Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) in South Africa to deliver Cloudflare’s industry-leading Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions. The collaboration brings businesses in South Africa a comprehensive suite of managed solutions, leveraging MTN’s connectivity expertise across the region with Cloudflare’s global infrastructure and cybersecurity suite of solutions.

Hybrid work complexities and a dynamic threat landscapes are challenging businesses across South Africa. In the second quarter of 2025, Cloudflare's security measures prevented an average of 277 million cyber threats in Africa every single day, with the top targeted industries being Telecommunications (49% of mitigated requests), followed by Banking/Financial Services/Insurance (22.7%), Retail (8.3%), Newspapers (3.3%), and Gaming/Gambling (3.2%). Moreover, Cloudflare blocked an average of 1.5 billion (4%) cyber attacks each day that were primarily classified as DDoS attacks originating in South Africa.

Businesses across every sector are facing a rapidly evolving threat landscape which requires a comprehensive suite of solutions to safeguard their digital operations at all times. While Cloudflare’s Application Services accelerate and secure web applications, the Cloudflare One Zero Trust services simultaneously verify access, securing connectivity to protect employees at every stage. Now partnering together to empower businesses in the region, MTN is extending Cloudflare’s portfolio of services as managed services to work hand-in-hand with organizations of all types.

As cyber threats evolve in scale and complexity, organizations should not have to rely on their own technical expertise to run and maintain a secure, efficient business. MTN and Cloudflare see businesses across the country seeking a one-stop-solution. Whether a small business or a large enterprise, organisations can now access scalable security solutions that align with their specific needs. Leveraging Cloudflare’s industry-leading security and cloud connectivity, MTN Business will deliver the services at-scale, making managed services accessible to a broader market. A Cloudflare commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study focused on a composite organization representative of interviewed customers using Cloudflare, found that they achieved a 238% ROI over three years, from broad use of the Cloudflare platform.

“We are thrilled to be the first Cloudflare MSSP partner in South Africa. This collaboration enables us to bring best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to our customers, offering market-leading protection”, said David Behr, Executive for MTN ICT Converged Solutions. “Unlike outdated legacy architecture solutions, Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud suite of solutions delivers unparalleled security, providing businesses the confidence to operate in an increasingly digital world.” “Cloudflare is the only company offering a broad range of network security and SASE services through a unified platform built on our own infrastructure, delivering the most comprehensive set of managed solutions. Service providers like MTN are essential to extending critical security protections at scale, and we are thrilled to be partnering together to help protect businesses across Africa,” said Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare. “As the demand for managed security services continues to rise, Cloudflare's connectivity cloud platform is uniquely positioned to enable partners to deliver cost-effective, consolidated cybersecurity. By combining our platform with MTN’s regional expertise, we’re committed to strengthening the security posture and consolidating costs for businesses across Africa.”

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud integrates seamlessly with existing IT infrastructures, allowing businesses to enhance their security and operational efficiency without disruption. Today, South African businesses can leverage the MTN and Cloudflare partnership to strengthen their digital environments, and will soon be extended to additional African markets across the continent.

