Cloudflare's Log Explorer Equips Businesses with Native Security Forensics for Faster Insights with Fewer Tools

San Francisco, CA, June 18, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, announced the general availability of Cloudflare Log Explorer, to help give businesses instant access to critical security and performance insights across their IT environments. Now, customers can analyze, investigate, and monitor for security attacks with log line level insights across their entire business–natively within the Cloudflare Dashboard–eliminating the need to forward logs to third party security analysis tools, saving security teams time and reducing overall cost.

Security and operations teams rely on logs for critical insights, which enables them to troubleshoot issues, investigate security incidents, and optimize application and infrastructure performance, reliability, and security. Today, organizations often have to rely on external monitoring tools in order to capture logs and get this visibility. However, configuring all of these tools is cumbersome and expensive—requiring businesses to set up and pay for storage—not to mention learning a proprietary query language just to simply access their own data. Switching between platforms also eliminates context on potential threats and slows down response times–holding teams back from resolving issues quickly. These are oftentimes large quantities of data, which further increases both cost and complexity.

“The log management market has been unnecessarily complex and expensive for far too long. We think businesses deserve better, and thanks to the scale of our platform, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver a faster, more unified way for businesses to gain visibility and understand all the risks to their business,” said CJ Desai, President of Product and Engineering at Cloudflare. “Cloudflare already detects threats faster than any solution on the market. Now, combining our threat detection capabilities with native log management, we are one step closer to allowing customers to get rid of certain third party tools, like SIEMs.”

Log Explorer has been previewed by over 500 hundred customers, allowing them to investigate issues, act faster and reduce log storage costs–without needing to leave the Cloudflare dashboard. Now, with the general availability, Cloudflare is expanding these capabilities to anyone, allowing business to:

Reduce the cost and complexity of third party tooling: One-click setup makes it easy to start analyzing Cloudflare logs instantly—no pipelines, shipping, or tuning required.

Investigate security and performance issues from a single source: Businesses can search HTTP, security event, and Zero Trust logs natively within Cloudflare.

Fix problems faster with an in-dashboard response: Organizations can take action instantly to reduce impact—all without leaving the Cloudflare dashboard.

Meet compliance requirements with flexible retention: With Log Explorer, organizations will soon be able to easily set custom log retention policies to satisfy audit, compliance, or internal governance needs.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

