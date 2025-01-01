Workers Observability

First-party observability for Workers
Identify changes in Workers that impact end-user experience with first-party telemetry

BENEFITS OF WORKERS OBSERVABILITY
Preemptive problem resolution

Investigate, query, and correlate data for early problem resolution with insight into the types of events happening.

Easy implementation and management

Begin collecting telemetry with a few lines of code or a single click for quick debugging when problems arise.

Collect it all

Unify data with high dimensionality and high cardinality for the necessary context to answer questions

HOW IT WORKS

Capture high cardinality, high dimensionality telemetry data directly from Workers to understand application performance across your entire stack.

Cloudflare Observability - Product page - HIW
TOP OBSERVABILITY USE CASES
Incident resolution

Instant access to search, query, and filter logs for fast problem resolution.

Collaborative workflows

Save and share queries with the team for increased knowledge sharing

Deploy stable releases

Compare metrics across Workers to identify whether an issue is global or isolated.

