Identify changes in Workers that impact end-user experience with first-party telemetry
Investigate, query, and correlate data for early problem resolution with insight into the types of events happening.
Begin collecting telemetry with a few lines of code or a single click for quick debugging when problems arise.
Unify data with high dimensionality and high cardinality for the necessary context to answer questions
Instant access to search, query, and filter logs for fast problem resolution.
Save and share queries with the team for increased knowledge sharing
Compare metrics across Workers to identify whether an issue is global or isolated.