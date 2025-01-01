Trust-focused technologies

Cloudflare products help organizations keep end-user data private and secure.
Magic transit hero illustration

Cloudflare offers a wide variety of security and networking services. Learn about our products that are especially relevant to protecting user data from unauthorized access, managing user access, navigating data localization, and more.

Magic transit hero illustration

Data localization suite

Zero Trust Integrations
Set rules and controls at the edge about where data is stored and protected.

Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite offers the security and performance benefits of our global network — while making it easy to control which locations traffic is inspected in, and to decide where logs are sent.

Learn more
Zero Trust Integrations

Encryption

Boost data privacy and security with advanced protocols and tools.

Cloudflare’s network can encrypt data everywhere on its journey from origin servers to end-users. Use our rich customization options for certificate management, TLS version control, and encryption key storage.

Learn more

Access management

Illustration of a computer connecting to remote resources
Monitor data access and reduce the risk of breaches.

The Cloudflare network enables Zero Trust application and Internet access from any device, anywhere. Authenticate users from the network edge, log access events and data requests to internal applications, and block risky sites.

Learn more
Illustration of a computer connecting to remote resources

Application security

Api hero illustration
Keep attackers out of your web application’s database.

Cloudflare’s many application security services can protect web applications from injection attacks, cross-site scripting, API abuse, and other attempts to access sensitive user data.

Learn more
Api hero illustration

Web analytics

Illustration of charts and graphs with a padlock icon
Lightweight, accurate analytics with no privacy trade-offs.

Cloudflare’s Web Analytics does not use any client-side state, such as cookies or localStorage, to collect usage metrics — and never ‘fingerprints’ individual users.

Learn more
Illustration of charts and graphs with a padlock icon

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

View case studies
Mars logo
L'Oréal logo
Logo doordash trusted by gray
Logo garmin trusted by gray
IBM logo
Logo 23andme trusted by gray
Shopify logo
Logo lending tree trusted by gray
LabCorp logo
NCR logo
Thomson Reuters logo
Logo zendesk trusted by gray

Pierwsze kroki

Zasoby

Rozwiązania

Społeczność

Pomoc techniczna

Firma

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Polityka prywatnościRegulamin usługiZgłaszanie problemów z bezpieczeństwemZnak handlowy