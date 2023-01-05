Cloudflare Named a Leader in Web Application Firewall Solutions by Industry Research Firm

San Francisco, CA, March 20, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025 report. Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) received the highest possible score in 15 out of 22 criteria including Innovation, Detection models, Product security, Partner ecosystem and more.

“Since our founding, Cloudflare’s WAF has been a cornerstone offering for millions of customers who depend on us to buy valuable time to patch their systems before hackers can find and exploit vulnerable applications,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. “We're proud to be recognized as a Leader by Forrester in this space, further underscoring for us our continued investment and success in building the best platform for protecting APIs and application web traffic–unmatched by any competitor.”

The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions report notes that, “Cloudflare is a strong option for customers that want to manage an easy-to-use, unified web application protection platform that will continue to innovate.” Additionally, the report notes that “Cloudflare stands out with features that help customers work more efficiently.”

Cloudflare believes its placement as a leader underscores continued investment and innovation in solutions that help safeguard customers against an evolving threat landscape. Cloudflare’s WAF uses unprecedented insights from Cloudflare's global network – one of the largest in the world – to ensure that threat actors can’t find and leverage vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs to wreak havoc.

Forrester evaluated 10 participating vendors based on 22 criteria across current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

