Cloudflare vs. AWS Cloudfront

Our CDN is an integral part of the Cloudflare connectivity cloud, a unified platform of cloud-native services that provide fast, secure connectivity between any user, website, and infrastructure. It’s built on a global network that spans more than 330 cities, offers more than 321 Tbps Tbps of network capacity, and serves many of the world�’s largest applications.

All of this means you can get enterprise-grade CDN services entirely for free — along with free built-in security functionality to keep your site safe from the largest attacks.