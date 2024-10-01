Cloudflare vs. AWS Cloudfront

Cloudflare’s CDN gives your website or application fast Internet speed and crucial cost savings — with simple, streamlined management. It also offers unlimited DDoS protection at a fixed rate, making it a strong choice over CloudFront for most businesses.
Elevate your online presence with Cloudflare:
Our CDN is an integral part of the Cloudflare connectivity cloud, a unified platform of cloud-native services that provide fast, secure connectivity between any user, website, and infrastructure. It’s built on a global network that spans more than 330 cities, offers more than 321 Tbps Tbps of network capacity, and serves many of the world’s largest applications.
All of this means you can get enterprise-grade CDN services entirely for free — along with free built-in security functionality to keep your site safe from the largest attacks.
Recent reports by IDC1 and GigaOM2 both name Cloudflare as a “Leader” in the CDN space, with the former highlighting “[Cloudflare]’s self-serve portal and capabilities that include dashboards with detailed analytics as well as actionable content delivery and security analytics.” We believe this recognition is validation of our investments in making our CDN both highly performant and easy to use.