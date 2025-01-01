Zopim is an award winning, cloud based live chat platform that makes it easy for businesses to deliver fast customer service online. Businesses who sign up with Zopim are fanatics when it comes to delivering customer wow. More than 50,000 businesses use Zopim Live Chat to chat with their online customers everyday.

Business challenge

“There was a point in time where we started growing faster than we could handle,” said Qing Ru, Vice President of Marketing and Partners at Zopim. “Because our servers were only located in the U.S. at that time, some of our customers from other parts of the world were experiencing slower loading of the widget.”

Widget loading time was extremely important to Zopim’s customers who wanted everything on their website to load instantaneously. They wanted their websites to feel snappy because speed forms a critical part of the user experience, and Zopim was having a hard time meeting this demand.

100%

INCREASE IN WIDGET LOAD TIME

by utilizing Cloudflare’s caching

Cloudflare's impact

“Thanks to Cloudflare’s CDN, our chat widget began loading extremely fast no matter where it was being loaded from,” said Qing. “By caching and serving the static images on our widget, Cloudflare accelerated the byte load and reduced the widget loading time by at least 50%. Even our customers could feel the significant improvement in speed.”

“We’re in a fast growing space and our user base is expanding rapidly. Just last month alone, we served more than one billion page views across all our customers’ websites,” said Qing. “With Cloudflare we were able to cut requests to the server by half and still scale up our growth without worrying about server load.”

As a service provider, Zopim understands the importance of ease of setup. Qing said that setting up Cloudflare was a piece of cake.

Zopim also believes in effective and affordable solutions. “With Cloudflare, we saved thousands of dollars a month on bandwidth and received faster loading. This ties back to our own philosophy of making products easy, accessible and affordable and Cloudflare wins on every single criteria, hands down,” said Qing.