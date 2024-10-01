Simplify your Zero Trust journey

From modernizing your legacy VPN solution to protecting your expanding remote workforce from phishing attacks, the decision to adopt Zero Trust security is a simple one. However, the implementation of this security model can be a complex journey.

Complexity can be attributed to adhering to strict compliance requirements, integration of legacy 3rd party software, or coordination across multiple units and regions. Customers need a thorough evaluation of their current security posture to simplify the Zero Trust journey. Cloudflare’s network of service partners are trained to assess your current security posture, identify technology and business risks and recommend the most efficient and effective approach to adopt Zero Trust.