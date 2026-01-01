"An insurance policy is an effective tool to articulate the impact of security choices on the financial risk of a company. By offering better pricing to companies who implement stronger controls, like Cloudflare’s comprehensive DDoS protection, we help customers understand how best to reduce risk. Incentivizing our customers to adopt innovative security solutions like Cloudflare, combined with At-Bay’s free active risk monitoring, has helped reduce ransomware in At-Bay’s portfolio 7x below the market average."

-Rotem Iram

Co-founder and CEO, At-Bay