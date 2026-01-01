PARTNERS
Cloudflare + At-Bay
Earn comprehensive protection against common threat vectors and qualify for lower premium rates with At-Bay and Cloudflare
At-Bay is the insurance company for the digital age. By combining world-class technology with industry-leading insurance expertise, they designed an insurance company from the ground up that empowers businesses to thrive in the digital world.
Partnership Overview
As a cyber insurance provider, At-Bay understands the benefits of a sophisticated security posture and letting customers qualify for lower premium rates and enhanced coverage. Most attackers prefer to spend their time on vulnerable targets, commonly executing Denial of Service (DoS) attacks or infiltrating customer networks. Through this partnership with Cloudflare, our mutual customers have comprehensive protection against the most common and severe threat vectors.
Benefits
Stop attacks, improve player experiences, and drive innovation
Improved security posture
In light of the rising frequency and severity of attacks (ransomware, DDoS), cyber risk partnerships are a vital tool to mitigate common threat vectors.
Reduced premiums
Accessible cyber insurance and proper coverage benefits small and medium enterprises, improving overall reliability and generating discounted premiums for customers.
Always-on security
Through an always-on insurance policy, receive mitigation from serious Internet threats like the Log4j security vulnerability.
What our partners are saying
"An insurance policy is an effective tool to articulate the impact of security choices on the financial risk of a company. By offering better pricing to companies who implement stronger controls, like Cloudflare’s comprehensive DDoS protection, we help customers understand how best to reduce risk. Incentivizing our customers to adopt innovative security solutions like Cloudflare, combined with At-Bay’s free active risk monitoring, has helped reduce ransomware in At-Bay’s portfolio 7x below the market average."
-Rotem Iram
Co-founder and CEO, At-Bay
