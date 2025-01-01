Improving DNS security, performance, and reliability

A website or mobile application is only as fast as its slowest component. How can you ensure that DNS does not become that chokepoint?

When used and implemented properly, DNS can significantly improve an Internet property’s security, performance, and reliability. However, the DNS infrastructure is highly vulnerable to a wide spectrum of increasingly common cyberattacks that can degrade performance or bring DNS servers down completely. These attacks, along with rising user expectations around website performance and availability, make it risky for DNS to be a single point of failure.

Achieving robust site security, performance, and reliability requires integrated DNS security and a redundant DNS infrastructure that is optimized for performance. This paper shows how to gain these benefits.