Buy .tv domains with no added fees
Register a .tv domain with Cloudflare to deliver media content reliably while paying only wholesale pricing.
Your .tv domain secured by Cloudflare
Launch a media streaming platform
Use a .tv domain to host your video streaming service, podcast network, or entertainment hub on a globally recognized top-level domain (TLD).
Broadcast live events
Host your .tv domain on the Cloudflare network to ensure your live video broadcasts reach your audience with minimal latency and buffering.
Host a video portfolio
Create a dedicated home for your directorial work, animation projects, or video production agency. The Cloudflare content delivery network (CDN) helps ensure media-heavy pages load quickly across all devices.
Why register your .tv domain with Cloudflare?
Transparent pricing for broadcasters
Launch your media platform with predictable overhead costs. Cloudflare provides domains at the exact wholesale rate charged by the registry with no added fees.
Fast content delivery
By hosting your .tv domain on the Cloudflare network, you access routing and caching technologies that optimize delivery for a global audience.
Ensure safe connections
Protect your content and viewer data with free SSL/TLS encryption. Included security services ensure that your audience can connect to your media platform safely.
Automatic WHOIS privacy
We provide free WHOIS privacy to redact personal contact information. This helps protect your staff and organization from harassment and unsolicited outreach.