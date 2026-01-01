Sign up

Buy .tv domains with no added fees

Register a .tv domain with Cloudflare to deliver media content reliably while paying only wholesale pricing.

Your .tv domain secured by Cloudflare

Security Shield AI Cloud
Launch a media streaming platform

Use a .tv domain to host your video streaming service, podcast network, or entertainment hub on a globally recognized top-level domain (TLD).

Domain search
Broadcast live events

Host your .tv domain on the Cloudflare network to ensure your live video broadcasts reach your audience with minimal latency and buffering.

Internet secure connection
Host a video portfolio

Create a dedicated home for your directorial work, animation projects, or video production agency. The Cloudflare content delivery network (CDN) helps ensure media-heavy pages load quickly across all devices.

Why register your .tv domain with Cloudflare?

expand icon
Transparent pricing for broadcasters

Launch your media platform with predictable overhead costs. Cloudflare provides domains at the exact wholesale rate charged by the registry with no added fees.

Security shield protection checkmark - Icon
Fast content delivery

By hosting your .tv domain on the Cloudflare network, you access routing and caching technologies that optimize delivery for a global audience.

Security Shield - Icon
Ensure safe connections

Protect your content and viewer data with free SSL/TLS encryption. Included security services ensure that your audience can connect to your media platform safely.

Icon Tile Benefits Salary
Automatic WHOIS privacy

We provide free WHOIS privacy to redact personal contact information. This helps protect your staff and organization from harassment and unsolicited outreach.

Frequently asked questions