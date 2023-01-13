Cloudflare Wins CISA Contract for Registry and Authoritative Domain Name System (DNS) Services

San Francisco, CA, January 13, 2023 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has been awarded a $7.2 million contract from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to provide Registry and Authoritative DNS services to the .gov TLD (Top Level Domain).

“The Internet has made the United States government more accessible for constituents than ever before, whether they're applying for a passport, learning health and safety recommendations for their communities, or reaching out to a representative,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “Having a reliable and secure DNS for government agencies is critical to instill trust in all .gov activity, and working with us to achieve this is a testament to the reliability and security of the Cloudflare network.”

CISA is the nation’s risk advisor, working with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborating to build more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future. CISA builds the nation’s capacity to defend against cyber attacks by providing cybersecurity tools, incident response capabilities, and assessment services to safeguard the Federal IT enterprise, state and local partners, and systems that support national critical functions.

DNS is a core Internet service that is foundational to the security of the applications that sit on top of it. CISA turned to Cloudflare to provide registry and DNS services to meet the need for highly available DNS services that enhance resilience and simplify security operations for .gov domain users. CISA makes .gov domains available at no cost to US-based government organizations, but it takes more than registering a domain to put it on the Internet. DNS services guide visitors to the site. The .gov TLD registry and DNS services are available to all bona fide U.S.-based government organizations.

With this contract, Cloudflare will provide managed name servers for the .gov zone and authoritative DNS hosting for .gov domain names. Cloudflare will support CISA’s goals:

Reducing the attack surface of .gov-related infrastructure and government organizations

Automating sensitive portions of DNS security management, setting DNS records that make it hard to successfully impersonate the government in email by default, and offering new features

Gaining visibility to better detect and prevent certain DNS ecosystem issues instead of reacting to them

Cloudflare recently achieved FedRAMP moderate authorization and is available on the FedRAMP marketplace. Cloudflare provides security, performance, and reliability services through its global network to over 40 United States Federal Government agencies. In 2021, CISA began utilizing Cloudflare to deliver a protective DNS resolver solution for all Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies. Cloudflare is committed to supporting critical government functions, including the nation's election infrastructure. Through its Athenian Project, Cloudflare provides services for free to state, county, and local officials administering elections.

For more information, visit:

About Cloudflare Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was awarded by Reuters Events for Global Responsible Business in 2020, named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, and ranked among Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare’s Registry and Authoritative DNS solutions and its other products and technology, the benefits to the U.S. government and Cloudflare’s other customers from using Cloudflare’s Registry and Authoritative DNS solutions and its other products and technology, the expected functionality and performance of Cloudflare’s Registry and Authoritative DNS solutions and its other products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare from achieving FedRAMP moderate authorization, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Cloudflare’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 3, 2022, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2023 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.