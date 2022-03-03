Reporter Taiwan

“We aim to build a more open and multicultural media environment to ultimately open up and diversify society as a whole.”

The Reporter:

The Reporter is a non-profit media organization striving to produce in-depth reports, conduct investigative journalism, and track important issues at stake. Li Fa Hsien, Senior Engineer at The Reporter, explained that at The Reporter, “We aim to build a more open and multicultural media environment to ultimately open up and diversify society as a whole.”

Non-Profit Media Meets Scale

Though The Reporter began as a small endeavour, it has since expanded to 800,000 monthly active readers and scaled into a vibrant, highly circulated publication. While this notoriety empowered and validated The Reporter’s mission, it also proved to be a technical challenge. “Without Project Galileo, we needed to scale our servers to deal with the website traffic,” Hsien explained. “But, for a non-profit media organization like us, we don’t have enough money to pay for that kind of server maintenance and expansion. Unfortunately, not expanding meant our site was slow and unresponsive when traffic was the highest and people needed to access it most.”

Project Galileo

Looking for a helping hand, The Reporter found Cloudflare’s Project Galileo. “The Project Galileo make our website more maintainable, accessible and configurable,” Hsien noted. “Because of the CDN we can use the same numbers of cloud servers as we’ve used in the past, while handling the rapidly growing scale of our website traffic. Plus, our security is increased through enabling HTTP2 and SSL that we got through the service.”